Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damaged

During the night, the occupiers massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As reported by the Odesa Regional Military Administration, administrative buildings of the railway station were damaged, as well as a railway tank car with fuel spillage and combustion, UNN reports.

During the night, the enemy massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Most of the enemy targets were shot down by air defense forces, but as a result of hits and falling debris, civilian and transport infrastructure was damaged. - the report says.

In addition, according to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, in the Odesa district, an abandoned one-story building, administrative buildings of the railway station were damaged, and a railway tank car with fuel spillage and combustion was damaged by a repeated strike. The fires were promptly extinguished.

There were no reports of dead or injured.

On the night of February 15, the Russian army launched 83 attack drones, and air defense forces managed to eliminate 55.