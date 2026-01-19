In educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories, another intensification of Russia's repressive policy in the field of education is being recorded. The so-called Ministry of "Education" of the Russian Federation is preparing for the full-scale implementation of a system for evaluating the behavior of schoolchildren, which from September 1, 2026, is to become mandatory for all grades, from 1st to 11th, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, the corresponding changes are enshrined in a draft order published on the federal portal of normative acts, and are already being tested in 89 schools in seven pilot regions of the Russian Federation, including the TOT, from the beginning of the 2025/26 academic year. Formally, the occupation department declares the so-called "formation of responsibility" and "educational values", but the real content of the initiative is the integration of a total control mechanism directly into the educational process.

In Skadovsk, occupiers use esports to agitate children for war - CNS

According to the explanations of the so-called "Ministry of Education" of the Russian Federation, the behavior assessment will be based on criteria such as discipline, social interaction, "personal qualities" and educational activity. These vague and subjective indicators create a wide field for abuse in the TOT, where any discrepancy with the occupation ideology can be interpreted as "behavioral violation." Moreover, these approaches are planned to be applied even to children with disabilities, which indicates a complete disregard for the basic principles of child protection. - stated in the message.

Occupiers turned temples in Crimea into platforms for militarization of children - CNS

Analytical assessments indicate that the introduction of behavior assessments is part of a systemic policy of militarization and ideological processing of children in the TOT. This is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees special protection for children in armed conflict. Responsibility for these actions will be borne not only by the initiators in the Russian Federation, but also by all local executors who consciously became an instrument of the occupation regime, the Center summarized.

Occupiers took 24 teenagers from Kherson region to Volgograd for military training - CNS