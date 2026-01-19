$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 23480 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 36746 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 65077 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
02:12 PM
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
January 19, 08:40 AM
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
January 19, 07:47 AM
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
January 18, 03:14 AM
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
January 17, 07:26 AM
Financial Times

Occupiers introduce behavior grades in educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories: what do they want to achieve?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Russia is preparing a system for assessing the behavior of schoolchildren in the temporarily occupied territories, which will become mandatory from September 1, 2026. This will allow the integration of a mechanism of total control directly into the educational process.

Occupiers introduce behavior grades in educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories: what do they want to achieve?

In educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories, another intensification of Russia's repressive policy in the field of education is being recorded. The so-called Ministry of "Education" of the Russian Federation is preparing for the full-scale implementation of a system for evaluating the behavior of schoolchildren, which from September 1, 2026, is to become mandatory for all grades, from 1st to 11th, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, the corresponding changes are enshrined in a draft order published on the federal portal of normative acts, and are already being tested in 89 schools in seven pilot regions of the Russian Federation, including the TOT, from the beginning of the 2025/26 academic year. Formally, the occupation department declares the so-called "formation of responsibility" and "educational values", but the real content of the initiative is the integration of a total control mechanism directly into the educational process.

In Skadovsk, occupiers use esports to agitate children for war - CNS12.01.26, 16:51 • 3379 views

According to the explanations of the so-called "Ministry of Education" of the Russian Federation, the behavior assessment will be based on criteria such as discipline, social interaction, "personal qualities" and educational activity. These vague and subjective indicators create a wide field for abuse in the TOT, where any discrepancy with the occupation ideology can be interpreted as "behavioral violation." Moreover, these approaches are planned to be applied even to children with disabilities, which indicates a complete disregard for the basic principles of child protection.

- stated in the message.

Occupiers turned temples in Crimea into platforms for militarization of children - CNS21.12.25, 09:03 • 4125 views

Analytical assessments indicate that the introduction of behavior assessments is part of a systemic policy of militarization and ideological processing of children in the TOT. This is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees special protection for children in armed conflict. Responsibility for these actions will be borne not only by the initiators in the Russian Federation, but also by all local executors who consciously became an instrument of the occupation regime, the Center summarized.

Occupiers took 24 teenagers from Kherson region to Volgograd for military training - CNS19.01.26, 03:18 • 4166 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine