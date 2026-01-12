In Skadovsk, occupiers use esports to agitate children for war - CNS

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 3060 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 4610 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 11129 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 26609 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 30676 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 28328 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36168 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 42343 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36425 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33165 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.6m/s
80%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 22021 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 29096 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 22446 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in Lviv10:15 AM • 7508 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 16823 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 3084 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 17010 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 26625 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 22644 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 29292 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Venezuela
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 28419 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 24574 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 30908 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 33255 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 89274 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Guardian

In Skadovsk, occupiers use esports to agitate children for war - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The occupation administration of Skadovsk held a "Decade of Sports and Health," the key element of which was a laser tag tournament. The organizers involved Russian military personnel who agitated children to participate in the "SVO," presenting them with certificates and militarized literature.

In Skadovsk, occupiers use esports to agitate children for war - CNS

The occupation administration of Skadovsk, with the support of the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the Kherson region," held a "Decade of Sports and Health." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the key element was a laser tag tournament among young people at the Cyber ​​Sports and Sports Programming Development Center. The event was publicly presented as a combination of physical activity, technology, and a "healthy lifestyle."

According to trusted sources, the organizers deliberately shifted the focus from a sporting event to militarized narratives. Active Russian military personnel were involved in the event, who encouraged children to participate in the so-called "SVO." At the end of the competition, winners were awarded certificates and literature of a militarized and propaganda nature.

The combination of esports with militarized games is an element of the centralized policy in the temporarily occupied territories, aimed at the militarization of youth. Under the guise of "innovative leisure," children are involved in simulating combat operations and are imposed with силові narratives, which indicates the criminal nature of the occupation administration's activities. This contradicts the norms of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the involvement of minors in military actions and the propaganda of violence.

- emphasize the CNS.

Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme12.01.26, 04:10 • 19749 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Skadovsk