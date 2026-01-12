The occupation administration of Skadovsk, with the support of the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the Kherson region," held a "Decade of Sports and Health." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the key element was a laser tag tournament among young people at the Cyber ​​Sports and Sports Programming Development Center. The event was publicly presented as a combination of physical activity, technology, and a "healthy lifestyle."

According to trusted sources, the organizers deliberately shifted the focus from a sporting event to militarized narratives. Active Russian military personnel were involved in the event, who encouraged children to participate in the so-called "SVO." At the end of the competition, winners were awarded certificates and literature of a militarized and propaganda nature.

The combination of esports with militarized games is an element of the centralized policy in the temporarily occupied territories, aimed at the militarization of youth. Under the guise of "innovative leisure," children are involved in simulating combat operations and are imposed with силові narratives, which indicates the criminal nature of the occupation administration's activities. This contradicts the norms of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the involvement of minors in military actions and the propaganda of violence. - emphasize the CNS.

