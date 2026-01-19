The occupation authorities of Kherson region are sending children to military training in Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation administration of Kherson region has launched another stage of systemic militarization of children from the temporarily occupied territories. A group of 24 teenagers was taken outside the occupied territory – to Volgograd in Russia – under the guise of the educational project "Pride of the Nation. Path of Development."

In the so-called defense and sports camp "Avangard," teenagers were involved in training in working with UAVs, military specialties, elements of cyber operations, and tactical training. At the same time, they were subjected to an ideological block: visiting Mamayev Kurgan, "patriotic" ceremonies, and museum propaganda of the war. Children are purposefully forming a perception of war as a norm and a path of development. - the report says.

The CNS indicates that the selection of participants took place through schools and lyceums under administrative pressure. The heads of educational institutions were given plans for the number of children, and parents were practically left with no alternative – participation was presented as an "obligatory recommendation."

"In several cases, families were directly hinted at possible problems with payments, social assistance, and academic performance in case of refusal," the CNS added.

Recall

The occupation administration of Skadovsk, with the support of the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the Kherson Region," held a "Decade of Sports and Health," the key element of which was a laser tag tournament. The organizers involved Russian military personnel who agitated children to participate in the "SVO," presenting them with certificates and literature of a militarized nature.

