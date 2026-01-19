$43.180.08
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers took 24 teenagers from Kherson region to Volgograd for military training - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The occupation authorities of Kherson region sent 24 teenagers to Volgograd under the guise of an educational project. The children were taught how to work with UAVs, military specialties and tactical training, and were also subjected to ideological propaganda.

Occupiers took 24 teenagers from Kherson region to Volgograd for military training - CNS

The occupation authorities of Kherson region are sending children to military training in Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation administration of Kherson region has launched another stage of systemic militarization of children from the temporarily occupied territories. A group of 24 teenagers was taken outside the occupied territory – to Volgograd in Russia – under the guise of the educational project "Pride of the Nation. Path of Development."

In the so-called defense and sports camp "Avangard," teenagers were involved in training in working with UAVs, military specialties, elements of cyber operations, and tactical training.  At the same time, they were subjected to an ideological block: visiting Mamayev Kurgan, "patriotic" ceremonies, and museum propaganda of the war. Children are purposefully forming a perception of war as a norm and a path of development.

- the report says.

The CNS indicates that the selection of participants took place through schools and lyceums under administrative pressure. The heads of educational institutions were given plans for the number of children, and parents were practically left with no alternative – participation was presented as an "obligatory recommendation."

"In several cases, families were directly hinted at possible problems with payments, social assistance, and academic performance in case of refusal," the CNS added.

Recall

The occupation administration of Skadovsk, with the support of the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the Kherson Region," held a "Decade of Sports and Health," the key element of which was a laser tag tournament. The organizers involved Russian military personnel who agitated children to participate in the "SVO," presenting them with certificates and literature of a militarized nature.

Were within artillery and UAV range: occupiers involved Luhansk children in religious events in the combat zone10.01.26, 10:13 • 3890 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

