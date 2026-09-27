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Occupiers attacked a car in the Zaporizhzhia region: a man and a woman were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

In the village of Novotavriiske, Russian forces attacked a car traveling through the village. A man and a woman were killed.

Occupiers attacked a car in the Zaporizhzhia region: a man and a woman were killed

Russian forces attacked a car in the village of Novotavriiske in Zaporizhzhia region, killing two people. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the car was traveling through the village when the Russians struck it. After the attack, the vehicle caught fire.

A man and a woman were killed in the strike.

Russians struck Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia: a man was killed, people were injured27.09.26, 02:48 • 862 views

Stepan Haftko

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