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Russians struck Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia: a man was killed, people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Russian forces struck Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia. A man was killed, a woman was injured, a house was destroyed, and several others were damaged.

Russians struck Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia: a man was killed, people were injured

Russian forces struck the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man and injuring another woman. This was reported by the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, one residential building was completely destroyed as a result of the attack. Several other nearby houses were damaged.

Ordinary homes. Ordinary people. And once again, a Russian strike

Semikin wrote.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Later, Semikin added: "The number of injured has risen to four people — one woman and three men."

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV struck an unoccupied building; the fire was contained.26.09.26, 23:20 • 1702 views

Stepan Haftko

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