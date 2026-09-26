In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV struck an unoccupied building; the fire was contained.

Impact on Lukianivska Street in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

A fire broke out in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of a drone attack. It has now been localized. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV apparently struck an unoccupied residential building," the statement says.

The strike on Lukianivska Street in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

It is reported that the fire in the unoccupied residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been localized. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Recall

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, UAV debris fell on the grounds of a kindergarten, with no fire or damage. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone struck an office building.