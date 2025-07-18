Occupied 1000 hectares of land for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sowed them with winter crops: an entrepreneur in Mykolaiv region was served with a notice of suspicion
In Mykolaiv region, an entrepreneur was served with a notice of suspicion for unauthorized occupation of over 1000 hectares of land designated for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He sowed them with winter crops, causing damage to the military amounting to 95.5 million hryvnias.
In Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers informed a local entrepreneur of suspicion of unauthorized occupation of land plots intended for the deployment and permanent activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This concerns 1000 hectares of land, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
According to the investigation, the entrepreneur illegally cultivated and sowed over 1000 hectares of defense lands with winter crops. On the lands intended for the needs of the Defense Forces, he grew wheat, rapeseed, and flax.
By his actions, he caused damage to the military amounting to over 95.5 million hryvnias. Prosecutors informed the entrepreneur of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Unauthorized occupation of a land plot and unauthorized construction).
The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of two to four years or deprivation of liberty for a term of up to two years.
