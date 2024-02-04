Occupants shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 104 attacks recorded

In Zaporizhzhya region, Russian occupants shelled the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages throughout the day. In total, there were 80 artillery attacks. This was reported by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Details

Rashists conducted an air strike on Novodarivka, shelled Verkhnya Tersa with MLRS, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Lobkove with 22 drones. informed the head of the DIA

There were 6 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No people were injured.

