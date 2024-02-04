Occupants shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 104 attacks recorded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75185 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118626 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123307 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165440 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268087 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176914 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148627 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238055 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100988 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68551 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41404 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37603 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51016 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234912 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100570 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101000 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117492 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118115 views
Occupants shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 104 attacks recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32128 views

Russians shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, recording 104 attacks, including artillery, rockets and drones, destroying some residential buildings and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.

In Zaporizhzhya region, Russian occupants shelled the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages throughout the day. In total, there were 80 artillery attacks. This was reported by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Details

Rashists conducted an air strike on Novodarivka, shelled Verkhnya Tersa with MLRS, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Lobkove with 22 drones.

informed the head of the DIA

There were 6 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No people were injured.

Occupants shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities overnight04.02.24, 08:32 • 30031 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
stepnohirskStepnohirsk
bilohiriaBilohiria
kamianskeKamianske
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

