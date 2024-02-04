Occupants shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - 104 attacks recorded
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled 22 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, recording 104 attacks, including artillery, rockets and drones, destroying some residential buildings and infrastructure, but causing no casualties.
In Zaporizhzhya region, Russian occupants shelled the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages throughout the day. In total, there were 80 artillery attacks. This was reported by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.
Details
Rashists conducted an air strike on Novodarivka, shelled Verkhnya Tersa with MLRS, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Lobkove with 22 drones.
There were 6 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No people were injured.
