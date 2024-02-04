Occupants shelled Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities overnight

During the day, Russians attacked Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities, destroying residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the day before, on February 3, at 08:46, 10:51 and 11:00, artillery shelling and enemy FPV drone activity were recorded in the settlements of the Kutsurub community.

Hostile artillery damaged private houses in Dmytrivka village. There were no casualties he wrote in his Telegram channel.

It is also reported that on February 3 at 09:31, 12:36, 13:29, 15:47 the enemy fired artillery shells at the water area of the Ochakiv community... at 17:23 the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community was shelled by enemy artillery.

There were no casualties said the head of the OBA.

