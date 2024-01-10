Occupants attacked Donetsk region 11 times: there are destructions and injuries

During the day, the russian occupation forces attacked Donetsk region 11 times, resulting in two civilians being injured . This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk region, UNN reports .

Details

The russian army used KAB-250 guided aerial bombs, Grad MLRS, and artillery against civilians. Law enforcement officials say that 8 localities were under fire : the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, the villages of Ostre, New York, Shcherbynivka, and the villages of Berdychi, Novobakhmutivka, and Orlivka.

Occupants are gradually destroying Nevske in Luhansk region: 12 houses in two weeks

russia launches a guided bomb attack on New York City. One person was wounded and 5 buildings were damaged. Another wounded man was wounded in Avdiivka, where the occupiers hit a private house - the National Police summarized.

Currently, the police and the SBU have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum

The National Police also said that 96 more people were evacuated with the help of the police, bringing the total to 102,723 since the start of the mandatory evacuation. Among them, 13,689 are children and 5,124 are people with disabilities.

Law enforcers once again called on locals to observe the curfew and leave the frontline areas using official evacuation flights.

Recall

russian troops fired 102 times at populated areas of Zaporizhzhya region yesterday, including 43 attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. There were no casualties, but there are reports of destruction.