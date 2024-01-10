ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 94794 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110953 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140736 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138060 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176471 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171702 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283149 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107029 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88561 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41125 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63190 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50536 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 94794 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235831 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261116 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50536 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140736 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106868 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106861 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122957 views
Occupants are gradually destroying Nevske in Luhansk region: 12 houses in two weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33604 views

The occupiers are gradually destroying the village of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast: 12 houses have been destroyed in two weeks, and air raids and shelling are reported daily.

The enemy is gradually destroying Nevske in the Luhansk region, and two more households have been destroyed. Over the past two weeks, at least 12 houses have been damaged beyond repair after enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Some of the damage is not immediately apparent - some corners of the village, where the population has long since disappeared, can only be reached if the enemy is completely silent, which is extremely rare,

- noted Lysogor.

Details

Almost every day, the invaders organize air raids on the Serebryany Forest, where our Defenders are holding the line. The past day was no exception. This also applies to the shelling of Bilohorivka.

According to the OVA, the new payphones installed in Lysychansk do not save lives.

Either they are periodically disconnected or the ambulance is unwilling to work around the clock. Therefore, it is not enough to get to the machine a few kilometers from home. It is a more difficult task to get through to the doctors. Digitalization does not work in Russian,

- the statement said.

Two months before the elections, the so-called "lPR" widely announces the benefits of voting at home and door-to-door, while at the same time rushing to write off budget funds, which may be reduced after the election is over, for electoral infrastructure.

For example, polling stations have been set up for people with disabilities, although these people are supposed to be visited on a door-to-door basis.

Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration09.01.24, 13:48 • 53946 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

