The enemy is gradually destroying Nevske in the Luhansk region, and two more households have been destroyed. Over the past two weeks, at least 12 houses have been damaged beyond repair after enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Some of the damage is not immediately apparent - some corners of the village, where the population has long since disappeared, can only be reached if the enemy is completely silent, which is extremely rare, - noted Lysogor.

Details

Almost every day, the invaders organize air raids on the Serebryany Forest, where our Defenders are holding the line. The past day was no exception. This also applies to the shelling of Bilohorivka.

According to the OVA, the new payphones installed in Lysychansk do not save lives.

Either they are periodically disconnected or the ambulance is unwilling to work around the clock. Therefore, it is not enough to get to the machine a few kilometers from home. It is a more difficult task to get through to the doctors. Digitalization does not work in Russian, - the statement said.

Two months before the elections, the so-called "lPR" widely announces the benefits of voting at home and door-to-door, while at the same time rushing to write off budget funds, which may be reduced after the election is over, for electoral infrastructure.

For example, polling stations have been set up for people with disabilities, although these people are supposed to be visited on a door-to-door basis.

