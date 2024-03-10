Occupants agitate parents in kindergartens - CNS

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17001 views

01:12 PM • 54799 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42295 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210278 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176231 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221291 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249300 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371636 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14952 views

01:12 PM • 54806 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 210284 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170897 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189514 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11218 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20240 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20829 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36225 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44028 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Occupants agitate parents in kindergartens - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38906 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are campaigning among children and parents in kindergartens, promoting pro-Russian sentiment and militaristic content, seeking to change the identity of an entire generation of Ukrainians.

Occupants agitate parents in kindergartens - CNS

In kindergartens in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are agitating both among children and their parents, according to the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, campaigners are trying to convince adults to support the "elections" by promising improvements for them and their children if they make the "right choice.

In addition, the enemy works with children, influencing their perceptions of the "homeland - Russia" and promoting attitudes toward Ukraine. In kindergartens, there are also "graduation albums" with militaristic content dedicated to "their own".

This indicates the continuation of the policy of genocide in the temporarily occupied territories, which is aimed at changing the identity of an entire generation of Ukrainians.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if Russia attacks the Baltic states, NATO will win, but their cities will be destroyed, like Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Avdiivka
NATO
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Bakhmut
