Occupants agitate parents in kindergartens - CNS

In kindergartens in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are agitating both among children and their parents, according to the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

In the temporarily occupied territories, campaigners are trying to convince adults to support the "elections" by promising improvements for them and their children if they make the "right choice.

In addition, the enemy works with children, influencing their perceptions of the "homeland - Russia" and promoting attitudes toward Ukraine. In kindergartens, there are also "graduation albums" with militaristic content dedicated to "their own".

This indicates the continuation of the policy of genocide in the temporarily occupied territories, which is aimed at changing the identity of an entire generation of Ukrainians.

