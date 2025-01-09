Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 122 - RMA

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya, the number of wounded increased to 120 people. It is also known about 13 dead. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, even after a day, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia is growing. As of now, 122 people have sought medical help," said Fedorov.

The Interior Ministry added that 122 people were injured, including 1 child. 13 people were killed.

Recall

On January 8, Russian troops attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov reportedthat as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya, the number of wounded increased to 120 people.