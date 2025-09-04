Number of victims from drone attack in Kharkiv region increases - OMA

Illustrative photo

The number of victims as a result of the enemy drone attack on the village of Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, is increasing. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, another employee of the road repair service sought medical attention after the strike.

In addition, as stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, around 9:00 PM, the occupiers launched a missile strike on the village of Lozovenka, Izium district. A fire broke out at the scene. There is currently no information regarding casualties.

Recall

On September 4, around 9:30 PM, a Russian drone attacked the village of Khotimlia in the Kharkiv region, hitting employees of the road repair service. Three people died, including a 25-year-old woman, and two other men were hospitalized with injuries.

All services are working at the scene. Information may be updated.

