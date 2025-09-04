$41.370.01
ukenru
05:30 PM • 10031 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 18502 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 19886 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 24141 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 28430 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 25858 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21643 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 45619 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41039 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43859 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Hungary
Kharkiv Oblast
Actual
Fake news
Google Play
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Number of victims from drone attack in Kharkiv region increases - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

One employee of the road repair service sought medical attention after a drone attack on the village of Khotimlia. The occupiers also launched a missile strike on the village of Lozovenka, where a fire broke out.

Number of victims from drone attack in Kharkiv region increases - OMA
Illustrative photo

The number of victims as a result of the enemy drone attack on the village of Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, is increasing. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, another employee of the road repair service sought medical attention after the strike.

In addition, as stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, around 9:00 PM, the occupiers launched a missile strike on the village of Lozovenka, Izium district. A fire broke out at the scene. There is currently no information regarding casualties.

Recall

On September 4, around 9:30 PM, a Russian drone attacked the village of Khotimlia in the Kharkiv region, hitting employees of the road repair service. Three people died, including a 25-year-old woman, and two other men were hospitalized with injuries.

All services are working at the scene. Information may be updated.

Enemy drone attacked lyceum in Kharkiv: building and windows damaged - prosecutor's office03.09.25, 23:50 • 5588 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast