05:28 PM • 14006 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 22224 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 19643 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 20158 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 38835 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 22209 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 23799 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22362 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24340 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 45683 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy drone attacked lyceum in Kharkiv: building and windows damaged - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

An investigation has been launched in Kharkiv after a Russian 'Molniya' drone strike on a lyceum in the Saltivskyi district. The building's facade was damaged and over 15 windows were blown out.

Enemy drone attacked lyceum in Kharkiv: building and windows damaged - prosecutor's office

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in Kharkiv regarding the enemy drone attack on an educational institution. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 3, around 7:30 PM, a Russian attack drone hit near a lyceum in the Saltivskyi district of the city. As a result of the attack, the building's facade was damaged and more than 15 windows were broken.

It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used a "Molniya" UAV for the attack.

- noted the prosecutor's office.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Prosecutors, together with the police, are documenting all facts of war crimes committed by Russian servicemen for further prosecution of those responsible.

Recall

It recently became known that three women aged 69, 63, and 65 died in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of artillery shelling and an FPV drone hit. Damage to a car and a residential building in other settlements was also recorded.

Russian FPV drones attack Kharkiv region: there are casualties - prosecutor's office28.08.25, 00:19 • 3610 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv