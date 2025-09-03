Enemy drone attacked lyceum in Kharkiv: building and windows damaged - prosecutor's office

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in Kharkiv regarding the enemy drone attack on an educational institution. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 3, around 7:30 PM, a Russian attack drone hit near a lyceum in the Saltivskyi district of the city. As a result of the attack, the building's facade was damaged and more than 15 windows were broken.

It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used a "Molniya" UAV for the attack. - noted the prosecutor's office.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Prosecutors, together with the police, are documenting all facts of war crimes committed by Russian servicemen for further prosecution of those responsible.

Recall

It recently became known that three women aged 69, 63, and 65 died in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of artillery shelling and an FPV drone hit. Damage to a car and a residential building in other settlements was also recorded.

Russian FPV drones attack Kharkiv region: there are casualties - prosecutor's office