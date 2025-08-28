Russian FPV drones attack Kharkiv region: there are casualties - prosecutor's office

A Russian FPV drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two ambulance workers were wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On August 28, at about 8:15 PM, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle. As a result, two men were injured – ambulance workers aged 50 and 47.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, on August 27 at 9:15 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation struck the village of Tsypivka, Kharkiv district. As a result of the hit, a private residential building and an outbuilding caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Under the procedural guidance of the district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On August 27, in Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A married couple was injured: a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.

130 combat engagements on the front: the hottest situation in two directions