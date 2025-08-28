$41.400.03
05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM
Russian FPV drones attack Kharkiv region: there are casualties - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On August 28, in Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle. Two ambulance workers, aged 50 and 47, were wounded.

Russian FPV drones attack Kharkiv region: there are casualties - prosecutor's office

A Russian FPV drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two ambulance workers were wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On August 28, at about 8:15 PM, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle. As a result, two men were injured – ambulance workers aged 50 and 47.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, on August 27 at 9:15 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation struck the village of Tsypivka, Kharkiv district. As a result of the hit, a private residential building and an outbuilding caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Under the procedural guidance of the district prosecutor's offices of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On August 27, in Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A married couple was injured: a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.

130 combat engagements on the front: the hottest situation in two directions27.08.25, 00:13 • 6904 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk