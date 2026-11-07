November 8 will be another day with scheduled outages — how long Ukrainians will have to sit without electricity

In some regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow, November 8. According to Ukrenergo, between 1.5 and 4 queues will be switched off, reports UNN.

How consumption restriction measures will be applied:

• 00:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry;

• 00:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1.5 to 4 queues).

It should be noted that switching off one queue corresponds to four hours without electricity, so the outages may last from 6 to 16 hours.

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities... As a result of Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please consume it sparingly - Ukrenergo summarized.

Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation