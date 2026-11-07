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November 8 will be another day with scheduled outages — how long Ukrainians will have to sit without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4560 views

On November 8, scheduled outages of 1.5–4 queues will be in effect in some regions. The restrictions were caused by the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

November 8 will be another day with scheduled outages — how long Ukrainians will have to sit without electricity

In some regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow, November 8. According to Ukrenergo, between 1.5 and 4 queues will be switched off, reports UNN.

How consumption restriction measures will be applied:

• 00:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry; 

• 00:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1.5 to 4 queues).

It should be noted that switching off one queue corresponds to four hours without electricity, so the outages may last from 6 to 16 hours. 

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities... As a result of Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please consume it sparingly 

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation07.11.26, 17:56 • 14882 views

Antonina Tumanova

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