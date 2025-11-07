ukenru
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

Throughout Ukraine tomorrow, November 8, forced restrictions on electricity supply are being introduced due to damage to energy infrastructure. Hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 21:00, and for industrial consumers – from 07:00 to 22:00.

On November 8, forced restrictions on electricity supply are being introduced throughout Ukraine, reported NEC "Ukrenergo". The reason for this is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks that damaged the country's energy infrastructure, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company, hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 21:00 – within 1-2 queues, and for industrial consumers, power restrictions will last from 07:00 to 22:00.

The time and scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region 

– Ukrenergo warns.

The company urges Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly, especially in the evening hours, to avoid additional overloads of the energy system.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine