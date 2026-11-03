Norway will strengthen its military presence near the border with Russia and deploy NASAMS sensors

Norway will strengthen its military presence in the border region of Finnmark and deploy a drone-detection system near the Russian border. More than 30 additional servicemen will be stationed in the region by the end of 2026. This was reported by Norway’s Ministry of Defence, according to UNN.

Details

In the city of Kirkenes, located near the border with Russia, Norwegian troops will install special sensors for the NASAMS system. They will enable the timely detection of drones and tracking of their movement in the border airspace.

The additional unit will become part of the Sør-Varanger garrison. The military will also practice the rapid deployment of personnel and equipment.

Norway explained the reasons for strengthening its defenses

Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik emphasized that the decision is preventive in nature and is not related to the emergence of any new specific threat.

According to him, incidents involving drones deviating from their routes in other European countries demonstrate the need to strengthen control over airspace.

Ukraine’s experience shows how important it is to have a clear understanding of the situation and receive early warnings. These sensors will strengthen our ability to detect drones in Finnmark – Sandvik said.

At the same time, the Norwegian government emphasized that no heightened air threat to the country is currently being recorded. The military will coordinate its work with the police, which is responsible for preventing illegal drone flights.

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