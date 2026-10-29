Norway’s Prime Minister denied the FT report about putin’s “history lecture” during the conversation

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
12:13 PM • 798 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
12:06 PM • 532 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhoto
10:46 AM • 9046 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
10:33 AM • 10296 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
09:33 AM • 13237 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
08:33 AM • 16582 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
October 29, 06:19 AM • 27689 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
October 29, 05:58 AM • 25773 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
October 29, 05:16 AM • 23671 views
Another restless night in Russia: where explosions were heard and air raid alerts were announced
October 29, 04:17 AM • 24494 views
Turkey is ready to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine – Erdoğan spoke with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2.2m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangementOctober 29, 03:07 AM • 21487 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous accountOctober 29, 04:06 AM • 17161 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 21567 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 19389 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 26517 views
Publications
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tips07:00 AM • 26782 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 47772 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 60409 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 53331 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 58414 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro (city)
Iran
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived again10:25 AM • 5416 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideo09:14 AM • 7842 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond06:28 AM • 19606 views
A mysterious tomb more than 4,000 years old with two stone “antennas” has been found in the SaharaOctober 29, 05:05 AM • 21780 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous accountOctober 29, 04:06 AM • 17362 views
Actual
Film
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Time (magazine)

Norway’s Prime Minister denied the FT report about putin’s “history lecture” during the conversation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Jonas Gahr Støre denied that putin spoke about the history of the Slavs for almost the entire conversation. The talks lasted about 90 minutes.

Norway’s Prime Minister denied the FT report about putin’s “history lecture” during the conversation

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre denied a Financial Times report claiming that Russian leader vladimir putin spent almost the entire phone call with him and Finnish President Alexander Stubb talking about the history of the Slavs. Norway asked the publication to correct the article, but the editorial team refused. TV2 reports this, writes UNN.

That is not true. And we asked the Financial Times to correct this information because it does not correspond to reality

- Støre said.

According to the Norwegian prime minister, putin presented his own view of events from 2014 to the present day. The conversation lasted about an hour and a half—instead of the planned less than 30 minutes.

Støre also denied that the Russian president took up most of the conversation. According to him, the participants spoke for approximately the same amount of time, partly because of the need for translation.

The Financial Times published information about the alleged history lecture, citing three anonymous sources. At the same time, the publication refused to correct the article. A newspaper representative told VG that the editorial team stands by its journalistic position.

According to Støre, the purpose of the conversation was to explore opportunities for de-escalation and the creation of a European channel for dialogue with Moscow. He emphasized that Norway and Finland, as countries neighboring Russia, should maintain direct contact with the Kremlin.

Støre also explained that it was necessary to hear putin's position in order to understand the Kremlin's approach ahead of the planned talks in Abu Dhabi.

Putin spent an hour and a half talking about the history of the Slavs instead of discussing a ceasefire in Ukraine28.10.26, 03:56 • 17880 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alexander Stubb
Financial Times
Abu Dhabi
Finland
Norway
Ukraine