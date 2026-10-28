$45.540.3450.950.38
ukenru
04:16 AM • 6334 views
Russia plans to export grain through a base in Abkhazia, where it previously wanted to hide ships carrying "Kalibr" missiles
03:16 AM • 11187 views
The private air defense system of "Nova Poshta" is already shooting down Russian "Shaheds"
02:36 AM • 11636 views
Aid to Ukraine from allies outside the EU may decrease nearly fivefold in 2027 — FT
01:56 AM • 11975 views
Putin spent an hour and a half talking about the history of the Slavs instead of discussing a ceasefire in Ukraine
01:16 AM • 12482 views
The energy truce and Trump’s agreements helped Russia increase oil refining by 25%
12:37 AM • 13425 views
India increased ammunition sales to Ukraine's allies in Europe nearly 18-fold
11:35 PM • 13265 views
Explosions were heard in Russia's Lipetsk, and a large-scale fire broke out near a steelworksVideo
October 27, 10:37 PM • 13295 views
Sybiha stated that after the European leaders' conversation with putin, there are no signs of Russia's readiness for peace
October 27, 09:58 PM • 12937 views
Moscow was attacked by drones during the summit attended by Putin: around 150 flights were canceled or delayed
October 27, 09:03 PM • 13444 views
Ukraine has launched its own communications satellite – it will become the foundation of an independent network to replace foreign systems
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
67%
758mm
Popular news
The star of the series "Reacher" is divorcing his wife after 20 years togetherOctober 27, 10:05 PM • 15865 views
Sarah Michelle Gellar showed her 14-year-old son, who has become incredibly similar in appearance to his famous fatherOctober 27, 11:06 PM • 15303 views
Leonardo DiCaprio turned down a $20 million role that later went to Christian Bale12:05 AM • 14706 views
In the United States, a plane carrying 150 people returned to the airport after a passenger reported a hijacking01:06 AM • 12644 views
34-year-old singer Demi Lovato was urgently hospitalized02:05 AM • 10924 views
Publications
The meme got out of control: in China, people took offense at Mbappé over jokes about Mao Zedong PhotoVideoOctober 27, 05:37 PM • 33465 views
There is no alternative to the Southern Bridge: military expert warns of a transport collapse in Kyiv
Exclusive
October 27, 04:16 PM • 35923 views
Is there a limit to delaying the proceedings: the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors may be closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations
Exclusive
October 27, 02:53 PM • 33628 views
In the trenches, on duty and in shelters: how Ukraine held the National Unity Radio DictationPhotoVideoOctober 27, 01:26 PM • 29030 views
The Ministry of Finance's general tax consultation will help resolve the issue of criminal prosecution of airlines over leasingOctober 27, 12:22 PM • 33270 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
David Arakhamia
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Norway
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In South Africa, scientists have discovered evidence of animal protein use by humans 60,000 years ago04:05 AM • 2908 views
Jennifer Lawrence revealed how her husband threatened to send her to a hotel because of an unpleasant smell03:05 AM • 5770 views
34-year-old singer Demi Lovato was urgently hospitalized02:05 AM • 11001 views
In the United States, a plane carrying 150 people returned to the airport after a passenger reported a hijacking01:06 AM • 12721 views
Leonardo DiCaprio turned down a $20 million role that later went to Christian Bale12:05 AM • 14788 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Instagram
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Putin spent an hour and a half talking about the history of the Slavs instead of discussing a ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11984 views

During talks with the leaders of Finland and Norway, Putin focused on the history of the Slavs. No substantive discussion of a ceasefire took place.

Putin spent an hour and a half talking about the history of the Slavs instead of discussing a ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin devoted about an hour and a half during talks with the leaders of Finland and Norway to historical accounts of the Slavs, effectively avoiding a substantive discussion about a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported following the talks, UNN writes.

Details

According to available information, Putin's interlocutors deliberately did not interrupt him, trying to assess the Kremlin's true readiness for further dialogue with European states.

However, instead of discussing concrete steps to end the hostilities, the Russian president focused on his own interpretation of the history of the Slavic peoples.

The discussion about a truce effectively did not take place

As a result, the talks never moved on to a substantive discussion of an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kyiv saw no signs of Russia's readiness for serious peace talks, despite European leaders' diplomatic contacts with the Kremlin.

Sybiha stated that after the European leaders' conversation with putin, there are no signs of Russia's readiness for peace28.10.26, 00:37 • 13296 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Sybiha
Finland
Norway
Ukraine