Russian dictator Vladimir Putin devoted about an hour and a half during talks with the leaders of Finland and Norway to historical accounts of the Slavs, effectively avoiding a substantive discussion about a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported following the talks, UNN writes.

Details

According to available information, Putin's interlocutors deliberately did not interrupt him, trying to assess the Kremlin's true readiness for further dialogue with European states.

However, instead of discussing concrete steps to end the hostilities, the Russian president focused on his own interpretation of the history of the Slavic peoples.

The discussion about a truce effectively did not take place

As a result, the talks never moved on to a substantive discussion of an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kyiv saw no signs of Russia's readiness for serious peace talks, despite European leaders' diplomatic contacts with the Kremlin.

Sybiha stated that after the European leaders' conversation with putin, there are no signs of Russia's readiness for peace