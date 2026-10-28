Sybiha stated that after the European leaders' conversation with putin, there are no signs of Russia's readiness for peace

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russia is not demonstrating readiness for serious peace negotiations even after a telephone conversation between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Vladimir Putin. This was reported by LRT, citing the minister's statement during a press conference in Helsinki, UNN writes.

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No signs. Unfortunately, neither on the battlefield nor in any reality do we see signs that Russia is ready for serious negotiations. This is a fact. Therefore, we must continue to exert pressure — Sybiha emphasized.

At the same time, he confirmed that the conversation between the European leaders and Putin had been coordinated with Ukraine. Kyiv is ready for trilateral negotiations with the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi, as well as for a partial or complete ceasefire, but rules out unilateral concessions.

The conversation with Putin sparked controversy among European leaders

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized the telephone talks, saying that previous contacts between European politicians and Putin had produced no results. She also expressed dissatisfaction with insufficient consultations with partners.

By contrast, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized that Helsinki does not seek to act as a mediator or normalize relations with Moscow.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide noted that military support for Ukraine does not contradict diplomatic efforts. According to him, it is important to convey the position of European states directly to the Russian leadership.

Stubb and Støre had a "good conversation" with Zelenskyy after talks with Putin