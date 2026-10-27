Stubb and Støre had a "good conversation" with Zelenskyy after talks with Putin

Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed on October 27 a "good telephone conversation" with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of "efforts to find a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, UNN writes.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and I had a good telephone conversation with Zelenskyy - Stubb wrote on X.

"We discussed our earlier conversation with President putin," the President of Finland said.

Stubb stressed: "Finland and Norway will continue to support Ukraine and efforts to find a just and lasting peace."

The parties again scheduled talks in this format.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on October 27–28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha will be visiting Helsinki, where the foreign ministers of the Nordic countries are gathering on these days.

Separately, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Finland and Norway will be held in Helsinki in a special trilateral format. In this same format, the leaders of the three countries — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Støre — met in Oslo on October 20.

"The ministers will work on implementing their agreements," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized.

Recall

Before this, on October 27, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and President of Finland Alexander Stubb held a telephone conversation with russian president vladimir putin, continuing the talks in Oslo with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on October 20 and "in consultation with Ukraine."

Stubb and Støre, as noted by the Finnish president's office, "initiated the conversation to discuss russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the war and promote peace and stability in Europe."

"The purpose of the conversation was to convey a message directly to President putin regarding future negotiations that would help end the war. The conversation concerned future meetings to be held in Abu Dhabi," Stubb's office said.

According to AFP, Stubb and Støre subsequently informed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy about their talks.