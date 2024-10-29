Norway plans to increase annual aid to Ukraine by $1.5 billion
Kyiv • UNN
Norway is considering a new agreement on assistance to Ukraine until 2030, which provides for an increase in annual support. Currently, the country provides $1.5 billion annually and allocates an additional €120 million for the Patriot system.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre has announced his intention to increase aid to Ukraine. He said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Iceland, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Presidential Administration.
As I said yesterday, we are currently considering an agreement in the Parliament to provide assistance to Ukraine until 2030
He emphasized that under the program, which was designed to last until 2027, Norway provided Ukraine with support in the amount of $1.5 billion a year. Under the new initiative, this amount will increase.
During the meeting, the leaders also discussed defense cooperation with other partners and long-term security cooperation, including NATO for Ukraine, the Victory Plan, and a joint strategy for peace.
The main topics of the talks included Ukraine's key needs: strengthening air defense and long-range capabilities. They also talked about working at the team level to increase production of various military assets, including air defense.
A separate focus of the conversation was the deployment of North Korean troops to the combat zone. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jonas Gahr Støre emphasized that it was important to give a joint decisive response to this challenge.
Earlier it was reported that Norway announced a new support package for Ukraine of almost 120 million euros, which will be used to finance another air defense system.