Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 19, 06:36 PM • 22912 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 51032 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 42597 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 43721 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 38081 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 47478 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 21432 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 56257 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 53470 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Northern Lights illuminated the sky in Ukraine and worldwide amid a powerful solar storm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

A powerful G4 geomagnetic storm, the strongest in two decades, caused the Northern Lights to be visible in Canada, the northern US states, and parts of Europe, including Ukraine. This phenomenon was the result of a massive eruption of charged particles from the Sun.

Northern Lights illuminated the sky in Ukraine and worldwide amid a powerful solar storm

A powerful geomagnetic storm has led to the Northern Lights being visible in Canada and the northern half of the United States, as well as in parts of Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine on Monday evening, DW reports, writes UNN.

"Rare" geostorm hit Earth

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the solar storm, which is the largest in over two decades, is the result of a massive eruption of charged particles that left the sun on Sunday and are predicted to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

A geomagnetic storm is a severe disturbance of the Earth's magnetic field due to a solar storm. According to NOAA, Monday night's storm was "very rare."

The geostorm reached G4 conditions at 19:38 GMT (21:38 Kyiv time) on Monday, placing it in the second highest category, the agency adds.

Astronomical platform Spaceweather reported that the ejection cloud traveled from the Sun to Earth in almost 25 hours. Usually, it takes three to four days for such a cloud.

Shawn Dahl, a service coordinator at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, said the last solar storm of this magnitude hit Earth in 2003.

Solar radiation storms can affect objects in space and the operation of satellites. This phenomenon can also cause voltage problems.

Where the Northern Lights were seen

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) reported that on Monday night, the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, lit up the sky in several parts of Germany.

The intensity of the storm caused the aurora's hues to be visible as far south as the Alps.

Meanwhile, in the US, NOAA said that residents of the northern and central continental US states "may look for the aurora borealis at night and if weather conditions permit." Green, red, and purple hues of the rare lights can also be seen as far south as Alabama to northern California, the agency adds.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
