"No more delays or groundless postponements of sessions": Kravchenko on Kosov's trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

The prosecution is satisfied with the hearing in the case of Maksym Materukhin's murder. The court finally examined the evidence and questioned the forensic medical expert.

"No more delays or groundless postponements of sessions": Kravchenko on Kosov's trial

The court examined the evidence and questioned an expert in the case of Maksym Materukhin's murder. The process has moved forward, the next stage is the interrogation of the accused. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

A fair verdict is ahead. The prosecution is satisfied with today's hearing in the case of Maksym Materukhin's murder. This is the first and most important thing

- Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that for more than a year, the process was deliberately delayed by the former lawyers of the accused. Today, the court was finally able to fully examine all the evidence.

Kravchenko noted that a forensic medical expert was also questioned today.

The next stage is the interrogation of the accused. Already today, we managed to ask him a few questions. Tomorrow, the court will continue the session, and then we will proceed to a full interrogation. I hope he will be as verbose as he was today

- added the Prosecutor General.

I can state: we have moved forward. From now on, no delays or unfounded postponements. A fair verdict and punishment for this crime are ahead

- added Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor General thanked everyone who is not indifferent and tirelessly attends every session to support both Maksym's family and the publicity of the process.

Addition

As reported by the Prosecutor General, at today's court hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, all material evidence was examined.

In particular, the court in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov heard the conclusions of the forensic medical expert. He stated that the cause of death was a piece of glass that inflicted the main injury to the victim's neck.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the court hearing that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

Ruslan Kravchenko also tried to find out from the accused whether he actually urged the victim to serve in the army. Kosov refused to confirm that he urged the teenager to go serve in the army.

The next court hearing in Artem Kosov's case will take place on August 21, where his interrogation is scheduled.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, and he died from the impact when he fell.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

The Kyiv court extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko