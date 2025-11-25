No final agreement yet between US and Ukraine - CNN

There is no final agreement yet between the US and Ukraine on a peace plan. Key differences remain. This is reported by CNN with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to a Ukrainian source directly familiar with the negotiations, there has been progress between the US and Ukraine in formulating a new draft proposal for ending the war, but significant differences remain, and a final text has not yet been agreed upon.

"Consensus" has been reached on most points, but there are at least three key areas where differences remain. On the delicate question of whether Ukraine will cede territory that has been annexed but not yet conquered by Russia, no decision has yet been made. It would be very wrong to claim that we now have a version accepted by Ukraine," the source said.

Regarding the proposal to limit the size of Ukraine's army to 600,000 people, the source said that a new figure had been proposed, but Kyiv wants further changes before it is ready to agree.

The source added that the issue of Ukraine abandoning its ambitions to become a NATO member is an unacceptable demand.

"Such a concession would set a 'bad precedent' that would effectively give Russia a veto over NATO, 'of which it is not even a member,'" the publication adds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Kyiv's readiness to move forward with a US-backed peace deal. He is ready to discuss sensitive issues with Donald Trump in negotiations that should include European allies.