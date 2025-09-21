No activity along the border with Belarus - State Border Guard Service

There is no activity along the border of Ukraine with the territory of Belarus. The movement of Russian equipment and personnel is not recorded. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Along our border and in the direction of our border with the territory of Belarus, the situation has not changed. As it was before the "West-2025" exercises, during these exercises and actually now. We do not record any activity in the direction of our border on the territory of Belarus. - Demchenko stated.

He emphasized that this direction, as before, remains threatening for Ukraine, whether there are exercises or not, because Belarus does not stop supporting the terrorist country.

When this active phase of joint exercises between Belarus and Russia ended, it was immediately observed that all those forces, including Russia, that were in the places of the exercises began to disperse to their permanent deployment locations. This also applies to the units of the Russian armed forces that were present on the territory of Belarus in limited numbers. Now, in the direction of our border, as before, we do not record the movement of equipment or personnel. - Demchenko said.

He noted that Belarus continues to keep a small number of its units in the direction of the Ukrainian border.

This situation has been ongoing since 2022, when Belarus tries to demonstrate with such actions that the threat allegedly comes from the territory of Ukraine. - Demchenko said.

Addition

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "West-2025" against the backdrop of escalating relations with NATO after the incident with Russian drones in Poland. The maneuvers, according to estimates, involve more than 40,000 military personnel, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

Later, Demchenko stated that the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025" had ended, and no direct threats to the Ukrainian border were recorded during their active phase.