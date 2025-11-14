Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential building

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the night of Friday, November 14. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The first explosions occurred around 0:30, repeated ones around 0:45.

Air defense forces are working in Kyiv. A massive enemy attack on the capital. Stay in shelters! - wrote the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, on Telegram.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported about calling medics to the Dniprovskyi district. According to preliminary information, a UAV hit a residential building there.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about a high-speed target heading towards Kyiv.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels are warning about the launch of Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles at the capital of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of November 8, Russia attacked Kyiv and 8 regions.

A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attack