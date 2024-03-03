$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Night explosions in Crimea: occupants' oil pipeline destroyed in Feodosia - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

According to agents of the occupation authorities, an oil pipeline in Feodosia was destroyed at night.

Night explosions in Crimea: occupants' oil pipeline destroyed in Feodosia - ATESH

At night , the occupiers' oil pipeline was destroyed in Feodosia. The ATES guerrillas are convinced of this. This information was confirmed by their agents from the occupation authorities. They also noted that the consequences of the night arrivals were eliminated until the morning, UNN reports.

ATES agents from the occupation authorities report that there was an attack on the oil pipeline in the city last night. The consequences were eliminated until the morning. The losses are enormous!

- ATES reported.

Context

It was loud at night in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to local publics, the plane landed near an oil depot located in Feodosia. It was noted that firefighters and ambulances were sent there.

Apparently, a fire broke out because of the arrivals. It was reported that there was a lot of smoke in the area of the city's waterfront.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on 38 drones shot down at night in the skies over occupied Crimea.

Optional

Russian media reported that this was one of the largest drone attacks on Crimea. On the night of January 5, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 37 drones over Crimea and Kuban, and a month earlier, 22 drones were destroyed over the peninsula and the Sea of Azov.

At night, traffic was blocked across the Crimean Bridge, as well as a section of the Tavrida highway near Feodosia in the Kerch direction.

War
Sea of Azov
Feodosia
Kerch
Crimea
