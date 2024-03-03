After the night explosions in the area of the oil depot in Feodosia, the Russians closed part of the Tavrida highway

After a night attack on Feodosia in occupied Crimea, Russians blocked part of the Tavrida grass. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

This part of the Tavrida highway is closed after the night attack in Feodosia. Because nothing was damaged and everything was shot down (yeah). So we need to look for the consequences here, who is interested and who has the opportunity. And we'll wait for the footage of the morning's objective control. - Andriushchenko wrote an explanation of the map.

Context



It was loud at night in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to local publics, the plane landed near an oil depot located in Feodosia. It was noted that firefighters and ambulances were sent there.

Apparently, a fire broke out because of the arrivals. It was reported that there was a lot of smoke in the area of the city's waterfront.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on 38 drones shot down at night in the skies over occupied Crimea.

Additionally

Russian media reported that this was one of the largest drone attacks on Crimea. On the night of January 5, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 37 drones over Crimea and Kuban, and a month earlier, 22 drones were destroyed over the peninsula and the Sea of Azov.

At night, traffic was blocked across the Crimean Bridge, as well as a section of the Tavrida highway near Feodosia in the Kerch direction.