Night attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 57

As a result of the night attack on Kharkiv by Russians, 57 people have been injured . This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports .

Details

The number of victims of the night attack has already reached 57. These people are residents of Kotelnaya Street, who were left by Russia last night with nothing: no home, no documents, no money, no personal belongings - Terekhov summarized.

According to him, in order to provide the victims with everything they need, a headquarters for collecting and distributing humanitarian aid has been working at school No. 21 since the morning.

Terekhov emphasized that there is a need for construction materials, clothing, and personal hygiene products.

Addendum

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by Russians in one of the private residential buildings, a fire killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children. A man and his wife died in another house.

Recall

The head of the regional police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov, said that on the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and hit an oil depot, not a gas station, as previously reported

Rescuers eliminate consequences of Russian strikes on Velykyi Burluk village in Kharkiv region