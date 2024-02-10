Rescuers eliminate consequences of Russian strikes on Velykyi Burluk village in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, rescuers managed to extinguish a fire in the village of Velykyi Burluk, which occurred as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening of February 9, the enemy once again attacked civilian objects in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the strikes, fires broke out and the building of a cafe and a medical facility were damaged. The total area of the fire amounted to 180 square meters. - the SES summarized.

The agency said that at 01:45, the SES extinguished the last fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Hospital and restaurant damaged in Velykyi Burluk as a result of Russian strike