Hospital and restaurant damaged in Velykyi Burluk as a result of Russian strike

In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, a hospital and a restaurant were damaged by the Shahedin. This was reported to Suspilne Kharkiv by the head of the Velykyi Burluk village military administration, Viktor Tereshchenko, UNN reports .

Details

As of now, information about the damage or destruction of residential buildings, as well as about the injured or wounded, is being clarified.

Recall

On Friday, February 9, at about 22:00, Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region with shaheds.

In Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk, there were hits to cafes and civilian infrastructure