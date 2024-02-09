In Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk, there were hits to cafes and civilian infrastructure
Shaheed drones struck civilian infrastructure, including cafes in Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk, damaging buildings but causing no casualties.
The occupiers struck with Shaheds at Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk. This was reported by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
In Kharkiv, shelling was recorded in the Nemyshlyansky district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.
In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, the occupiers also hit a civilian facility, namely a cafe.
According to the head of the DIA, there is no information about the victims.
In the evening of February 9, explosions were heard in Kharkiv , and air defense was operating. The Russians launched "chess pieces" in the region.
