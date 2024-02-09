In Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk, there were hits to cafes and civilian infrastructure

The occupiers struck with Shaheds at Kharkiv and Velykyi Burluk. This was reported by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

In Kharkiv, shelling was recorded in the Nemyshlyansky district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, the occupiers also hit a civilian facility, namely a cafe.

According to the head of the DIA, there is no information about the victims.

Recall

In the evening of February 9, explosions were heard in Kharkiv , and air defense was operating. The Russians launched "chess pieces" in the region.

Hotel fire starts in Kharkiv region as a result of Shahed drones attack, security guard injured - RMA