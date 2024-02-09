Hotel fire starts in Kharkiv region as a result of Shahed drones attack, security guard injured - RMA

In Kharkiv region, a fire broke out in a hotel and a restaurant's summer terrace at night as a result of an attack by Russian troops using Shahed attack drones, and a security guard was injured, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

At 00:15, an enemy UAV "Shahed" attacked the village of Koropove, Zmiivska territorial community. At least 7 strikes were made. Rescuers were extinguishing fires in the hotel building and the restaurant's summer terrace. Three cars were also damaged. A 47-year-old civilian male security guard was injured, he was treated at the scene - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, other strikes damaged private houses, a three-story building of a recreation center, and a canteen.

Details

As Syniehubov reported, over the past day, more than 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks, in particular: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestov, Udy, Strelecha, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chugunivka, Topoli, and others. The occupiers carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Staritsa, Ivanivka, and Kislivka.

"On the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanovka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops," Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 10 out of 16 "shaheds" at night