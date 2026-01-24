Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on January 24: patrol police showed footage

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24, including providing assistance to the victims. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Patrol Police.

Details

At night, the enemy attacked the capital with drones and missiles. Together with other special services, we were always there and helped the citizens: we provided assistance to the wounded, ensured unhindered passage for special transport. Two employees were injured at one of the civilian enterprises. Patrol officers quickly stopped the bleeding, applied tourniquets, and transported the citizens to ambulances - the message says.

Attention, video 18+!!!

The police added that, unfortunately, one person died due to the enemy shelling.

In addition, law enforcement officers warned that the enemy deliberately targets civilians, and therefore urged to follow safety rules during an air raid, go to shelters and stay there until the all-clear.

Recall

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four.