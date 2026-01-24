$43.170.01
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 10648 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 19264 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 24060 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 40316 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 39146 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 32437 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 27938 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 57305 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 52074 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 22652 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on January 24: patrol police showed footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Kyiv patrol police showed footage of the aftermath of the night strikes on the capital on January 24, providing assistance to the victims. As a result of the attack, one person died and four were injured.

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24, including providing assistance to the victims. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Patrol Police.

Details 

At night, the enemy attacked the capital with drones and missiles. Together with other special services, we were always there and helped the citizens: we provided assistance to the wounded, ensured unhindered passage for special transport. Two employees were injured at one of the civilian enterprises. Patrol officers quickly stopped the bleeding, applied tourniquets, and transported the citizens to ambulances

- the message says.

Attention, video 18+!!!

The police added that, unfortunately, one person died due to the enemy shelling.

In addition, law enforcement officers warned that the enemy deliberately targets civilians, and therefore urged to follow safety rules during an air raid, go to shelters and stay there until the all-clear.

Recall

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv