Night attack by Russia: the number of victims in the regions has increased

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, more casualties and damage in various regions of Ukraine have been reported, UNN writes.

Dnipropetrovsk region

"The number of victims in Kamianske has increased to six. One woman remains in the hospital, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, on social media.

Earlier, he reported that an 11-year-old girl was among the victims.

Meanwhile, the city is ликвидируя the consequences of the enemy attack.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, in the evening of April 25 and on the night of April 26, 2025, Russian troops attacked several districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs.

As a result of the attack on a high-rise building in Kamianske, a man died.



In addition, enemy UAVs attacked the Dnipro district of the region. A man was wounded there.

Also, on the evening of April 25, the enemy attacked the Mezhiv community of the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs. A local resident was injured.

As a result of the attacks of the Russian Federation, multi-storey residential buildings, enterprises, and vehicles were damaged.

Kirovohrad region

According to updated information, a residential building was damaged as a result of the night enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi. Windows were damaged, said Ihor Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, on social media.

The commission of the Kropyvnytskyi City Council is already working on establishing the amount of damage caused. A rapid response team of the regional organization of the Red Cross is also on the scene.

Almost all night, the SES rescue services were extinguishing the fire after an enemy drone attack on the warehouse and office premises of a private enterprise in the regional center. Several cars also burned down. The main thing is that everyone is alive.

The aggressor terrorized not only Kropyvnytskyi. In Lypnyazhka, Dobrovelychkivka community, a drone hit a mobile communication tower. Fortunately, there were no casualties, Raikovych noted.

Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv at 06:09, an enemy Shahed-type UAV hit the roadway. A 14-year-old boy was injured, suffering an acute reaction to stress, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

According to the GUNP in the region, due to the morning strike by an enemy UAV in Kharkiv, glazing was also damaged in high-rise buildings.

Due to the UAV hit in the Kharkiv district, according to the police, a fire broke out in warehouses. Two men were injured.



According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on April 26, at about 7:00 a.m., the Russian army attacked the city of Derhachi with kamikaze drones. Two civilian enterprises were damaged there, and fires broke out.

"Two employees of one of the enterprises that was under fire – men aged 44 and 56 – were injured. Both victims were taken to the hospital," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, at 05:00 in Kupyansk, a utility building caught fire as a result of enemy shelling. A house and a garage were damaged. And at 04:00 in the village of Pisky-Radkivski in the Izyum district, an administrative building was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Kyiv region

At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with the help of UAVs. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed.

As a result of the enemy attack in the Bila Tserkva district, a man, born in 1965, was injured, he has minor leg injuries, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. All necessary medical assistance is provided on the spot, he added.

Also, the consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in three districts of the region. In the Boryspil district, 5 private houses and a car were damaged. In the Bucha and Bila Tserkva districts, one private house was damaged.

