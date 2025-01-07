New strikes on Gaza: dozens of casualties reported amid ceasefire talks

The situation in the Gaza Strip has escalated again: at least 28 people have been killed in Israeli strikes. This is reported by al-Jazeera, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the difficult situation, negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue in the Qatari capital of Doha. The parties are discussing the possibility of a ceasefire and the mutual release of prisoners and hostages, but no concrete agreement has been reached yet.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the region continues to deepen. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports the eighth child to die of cold in the last three weeks. The situation is exacerbated by a lack of basic resources, poor living conditions and lack of proper medical care.

The UN recalls the delivery of additional assistance through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint in the Gaza Strip