New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works

New rules for a relaxed curfew allow people to reach Invincibility Points or heating points on foot or by vehicle; they must have an identity document with them, and those liable for military service must also have a military registration document, but a special pass is not required, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the first deputy head of the National Police Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshytskyi reported, writes UNN.

The government has approved changes to the resolution that allow regions to introduce flexible curfew rules for the period of an energy emergency (specifically in these zones) - Biloshytskyi reported on social media on Saturday.

How it works

The deputy head of the patrol police explained point by point how it works:

in the zone of action and precisely for the duration of an energy emergency, one can reach Invincibility Points or heating points around the clock. No passes are required for this;

the movement of private transport is allowed if you are going specifically to an Invincibility Point. Public transport and taxis - by decision of local authorities, based on the security situation;

you must have an identity document with you. And those liable for military service must also have a military registration document for the duration of martial law;

it is recommended to choose the shortest route and strictly follow the instructions of the authorities, the State Emergency Service, and the police.

"Importantly, this approach also applies during an air raid alert. These rules do not cancel existing restrictions, but only supplement them," Biloshytskyi noted.

He noted that all decisions are made exclusively through the Defense Council, with the participation of the Security Forces and military command, taking into account the current situation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the relaxation of the curfew is allowed in territories that are in an energy emergency zone, in particular, movement on foot or by vehicle is allowed exclusively for the purpose of going to Invincibility Points or heating points.

