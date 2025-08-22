$41.220.16
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 2210 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 3928 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 11508 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 13731 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10861 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 12089 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 07:36 AM • 10794 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13124 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22360 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 45143 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
New bill expands powers of border guards and allows them to independently review administrative protocols - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 318 views

SBGS spokesperson Andriy Demchenko announced increased responsibility for illegal border crossing. The bill will allow border guards to review administrative protocols on the spot and will strengthen punishment for violators.

New bill expands powers of border guards and allows them to independently review administrative protocols - SBGS

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said on the telethon that border patrols and other units regularly expose illegal schemes. According to him, the new bill strengthens responsibility not only for criminal groups, but also for citizens who organize such "schemes," writes UNN.

Details

As Demchenko noted, the key provision of the bill is that now the State Border Guard Service bodies will receive the right to directly consider administrative protocols on violations of the state border of Ukraine on the spot.

In addition, the law provides for increased responsibility for persons who try to cross the border with forged documents, as well as for those who attempt to damage or destroy border infrastructure.

Recall

Yulia Svyrydenko registered a bill to strengthen responsibility for illegal border crossing. The document provides for clarification of administrative and criminal liability, as well as increased punishment for intermediaries.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill that strengthens responsibility for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists for exceeding the period of stay outside Ukraine. It is proposed to supplement the Criminal Code with a new qualifying feature and establish criminal liability for illegal border crossing during martial law.

Stepan Haftko

Yulia Svyrydenko
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine