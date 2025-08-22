New bill expands powers of border guards and allows them to independently review administrative protocols - SBGS

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said on the telethon that border patrols and other units regularly expose illegal schemes. According to him, the new bill strengthens responsibility not only for criminal groups, but also for citizens who organize such "schemes," writes UNN.

Details

As Demchenko noted, the key provision of the bill is that now the State Border Guard Service bodies will receive the right to directly consider administrative protocols on violations of the state border of Ukraine on the spot.

In addition, the law provides for increased responsibility for persons who try to cross the border with forged documents, as well as for those who attempt to damage or destroy border infrastructure.

Recall

Yulia Svyrydenko registered a bill to strengthen responsibility for illegal border crossing. The document provides for clarification of administrative and criminal liability, as well as increased punishment for intermediaries.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill that strengthens responsibility for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists for exceeding the period of stay outside Ukraine. It is proposed to supplement the Criminal Code with a new qualifying feature and establish criminal liability for illegal border crossing during martial law.