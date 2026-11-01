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Netanyahu urged Trump to strike Iran after the U.S. elections – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Netanyahu insists on striking Iran after the U.S. midterm elections. Trump currently favors diplomacy but is preparing for war.

Netanyahu urged Trump to strike Iran after the U.S. elections – Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran. The Israeli prime minister is insisting on a swift military strike, while the American leader currently favors diplomacy. Axios reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, during a phone call the previous day, the leaders discussed the status of negotiations with Tehran and the timeline for a possible resumption of military operations.

Netanyahu is reportedly insisting that the United States attack Iran immediately after the midterm elections to Congress. At the same time, Trump wants to give the diplomatic process more time, which is causing concern for the Israeli prime minister.

Trump is considering diplomatic and military scenarios

An Israeli source told Axios that the leaders' conversation was "tough," while an American source described it as "direct."

The U.S. could launch a powerful strike against Iran if Republicans lose — Axios01.11.26, 05:28 • 16019 views

According to the publication, Trump is pursuing a dual strategy: trying to reach agreements with Tehran while also preparing for a possible resumption of large-scale military operations.

Axios compares the White House's current approach with preparations for the "Midnight Hammer" operations in June 2025 and "Epic Fury" in February 2026.

Sources note that there is currently no final decision on a new strike against Iran, and Washington's further actions will depend on the results of diplomatic negotiations.

Trump discussed the possible resumption of strikes on Iran with Netanyahu - WSJ01.11.26, 06:27 • 11516 views

Stepan Haftko

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