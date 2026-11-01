Trump discussed the possible resumption of strikes on Iran with Netanyahu - WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a possible resumption of strikes on Iran. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the conversation took place on Saturday, October 31.

The conversation between the two leaders took place several days after Trump spoke at the White House with his top military commanders about options for resuming large-scale combat operations in the region - the publication writes.

It is indicated that Trump called Netanyahu to inform his ally in the Middle East as the United States prepares to resume bombing Iranian territory.

This is happening against the backdrop of the U.S. president making a final effort to motivate Republican voters ahead of the midterm elections, during which an unpopular war in the Middle East has led to rising fuel prices and reduced Republican enthusiasm.

We remind you

According to The Times of Israel, Israel is preparing to conduct the largest-scale operation in the West Bank since the country established control over the territory in 1967.

The US and Israel are preparing new strikes against Iran after the elections - NYT