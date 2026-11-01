Trump discussed the possible resumption of strikes on Iran with Netanyahu - WSJ

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
02:37 AM • 10457 views
"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit
12:53 AM • 13130 views
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — LubinetsVideo
11:52 PM • 12541 views
"They are receiving support from an army of Russian bots": Tusk says Russia is interfering in the conflict in Poland
11:23 PM • 12213 views
An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk
October 31, 09:28 PM • 15846 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi districtPhoto
October 31, 08:00 PM • 17758 views
Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump
October 31, 05:58 PM • 15965 views
A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests
Exclusive
October 31, 01:41 PM • 36703 views
Humanitarian mission from Oleshky — city residents are now on Ukrainian territory (report)PhotoVideo
October 31, 01:00 PM • 37808 views
Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a videoVideo
October 31, 11:30 AM • 29511 views
Fire Point will not produce new cruise missiles because the “Flamingo” is sufficient: Stielerman explained Terekh’s statement on the marathon broadcastVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
He was at the origins of the “anti-vaxxer” movement: “activist” Ostap Stakhiv ended up at a TCC in LvivOctober 31, 06:58 PM • 8008 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 168 drones; 30 UAVs are still airbornePhotoOctober 31, 07:13 PM • 3558 views
A ceasefire in Oleshky could pave the way to peace — SybihaOctober 31, 07:40 PM • 7126 views
Zelenskyy met with Patriarch Bartholomew: they discussed the mission in Oleshky and morePhotoVideoOctober 31, 08:40 PM • 6632 views
A new wave of protests has swept across France and Germany: what is known about Generation ZOctober 31, 09:09 PM • 5718 views
Publications
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 29194 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 30938 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 52185 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 61301 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 63708 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Melania Trump
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 15289 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 14365 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 17856 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticismOctober 31, 10:28 AM • 18311 views
Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"October 31, 09:00 AM • 19048 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
FAB-250
R-360 Neptune

Trump discussed the possible resumption of strikes on Iran with Netanyahu - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Trump and Netanyahu spoke on October 31 amid U.S. preparations for new bombings of Iran. The U.S. is preparing to resume bombing in the Middle East.

Trump discussed the possible resumption of strikes on Iran with Netanyahu - WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a possible resumption of strikes on Iran. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the conversation took place on Saturday, October 31.

The conversation between the two leaders took place several days after Trump spoke at the White House with his top military commanders about options for resuming large-scale combat operations in the region

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that Trump called Netanyahu to inform his ally in the Middle East as the United States prepares to resume bombing Iranian territory.

This is happening against the backdrop of the U.S. president making a final effort to motivate Republican voters ahead of the midterm elections, during which an unpopular war in the Middle East has led to rising fuel prices and reduced Republican enthusiasm.

We remind you

According to The Times of Israel, Israel is preparing to conduct the largest-scale operation in the West Bank since the country established control over the territory in 1967.

The US and Israel are preparing new strikes against Iran after the elections - NYT22.10.26, 10:30 • 6477 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World