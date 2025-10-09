Netanyahu supported the idea of awarding Trump the Nobel Peace Prize - media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that White House chief Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize because he contributed to the establishment of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

The new Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced on October 10. Recently, among the candidates for the award, the current US President Donald Trump, who boasted that he had already ended "seven wars" since January, was often mentioned. But the cessation of Russian aggression in Ukraine and the war in the Gaza Strip became too "tough nuts to crack" for the Republican president. And although there is progress on the latter, it seems that the Nobel Committee has already made its decision.

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine will nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he ensures a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said that hostages are likely to be released on Monday, October 13, as part of the first phase of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.