Netanyahu proposed that his political opponent share power in Israel – how the negotiations ended
Kyiv • UNN
Netanyahu proposed a unity government with Eisenkot, with the premiership rotating between them. The negotiations ended without an agreement due to political differences.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed that the leader of the centrist "Yashar" party, Gadi Eisenkot, form a national unity government with the position of prime minister rotating between them. The Times of Israel reports, according to UNN.
Details
Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing "Likud" party, held talks with Eisenkot on the possible formation of a coalition government. The meeting took place in a businesslike atmosphere, but the sides failed to overcome significant political differences.
Eisenkot showed no willingness to form a joint government with Netanyahu. The sides also failed to agree on holding another round of talks.
What is preventing the formation of a government in Israel
Against the backdrop of the political deadlock, Eisenkot has an alternative option for forming a parliamentary majority—bringing Arab parties into the coalition.
However, this scenario also faces obstacles, as many representatives of the "Yashar" party are not ready for a political alliance with Arab political forces.
Netanyahu proposed that his rival take turns holding the office of prime minister of Israel28.11.26, 21:54 • 10858 views