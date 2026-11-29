Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed that the leader of the centrist "Yashar" party, Gadi Eisenkot, form a national unity government with the position of prime minister rotating between them. The Times of Israel reports, according to UNN.

Details

Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing "Likud" party, held talks with Eisenkot on the possible formation of a coalition government. The meeting took place in a businesslike atmosphere, but the sides failed to overcome significant political differences.

Eisenkot showed no willingness to form a joint government with Netanyahu. The sides also failed to agree on holding another round of talks.

What is preventing the formation of a government in Israel

Against the backdrop of the political deadlock, Eisenkot has an alternative option for forming a parliamentary majority—bringing Arab parties into the coalition.

However, this scenario also faces obstacles, as many representatives of the "Yashar" party are not ready for a political alliance with Arab political forces.

Netanyahu proposed that his rival take turns holding the office of prime minister of Israel