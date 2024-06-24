$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Netanyahu: intense fighting in Gaza nears end

Kyiv • UNN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the intense fighting against Hamas in Gaza is almost over, but the war will continue until Hamas loses control of the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu: intense fighting in Gaza nears end

Netanyahu said the intense fighting against Hamas in Gaza is almost over. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the phase of intense fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is almost over, but the war will not stop until the Islamist group loses control of the Palestinian enclave.

After the end of the intensive phase, we will have the opportunity to transfer some of our forces to the northern border with Lebanon. And we will do this primarily for defensive purposes and to return our evacuated residents home."

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Noting that Israel is still considering diplomatic options, Netanyahu stressed his readiness to take other measures if necessary.

We will bring our residents home

-  stated by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Lebanon
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
