Netanyahu: intense fighting in Gaza nears end

Netanyahu said the intense fighting against Hamas in Gaza is almost over. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the phase of intense fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is almost over, but the war will not stop until the Islamist group loses control of the Palestinian enclave.

After the end of the intensive phase, we will have the opportunity to transfer some of our forces to the northern border with Lebanon. And we will do this primarily for defensive purposes and to return our evacuated residents home." Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Noting that Israel is still considering diplomatic options, Netanyahu stressed his readiness to take other measures if necessary.

We will bring our residents home - stated by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu: Israel will not leave Gaza until it returns all hostages