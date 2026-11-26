Nepal has begun the process of legally declaring dead thousands of people who are still considered missing after a catastrophic summer flood. The authorities announced this on Thursday, November 26, three months after the disaster, UNN writes, citing AFP.

Details

A high-altitude glacier on the Nepal-China border collapsed on August 26, unleashing a torrent of water, ice, rocks, and debris.

The floods in Nepal claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people, while more than 5,500 remained missing.

"We have begun the process of declaring the missing dead after verifying their details," Ram Bahadur K.C., a spokesperson for the disaster response authority, told AFP.

The authorities published public notices listing the names of around 4,000 missing people, including 623 foreign nationals, and asked for objections or corrections before official declarations are made.

Additional names may be added after further verification, and the government is expected to publish death notices once the legal procedures are complete.

The move follows a change to Nepal's legislation last month that reduced the waiting period for declaring victims of natural disasters dead from 12 years to approximately six weeks.

The flood was one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the Himalayan country.

Despite weeks of rescue operations involving hundreds of workers combing through mountains of mud and debris, only a few missing people were found alive.

So far, only 112 bodies have been identified and returned to their families.

The absence of death certificates has prevented many families from claiming compensation, transferring property, or resolving other legal matters.

Some families have already held symbolic cremation ceremonies for those whose bodies were never found.

In China, state media reported in September that 43 people had died and 519 were missing on the Tibetan side of the border, saying that the situation was "still under investigation."

Beijing has not provided any updates since then, and in response to an AFP inquiry on Thursday, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry referred the matter to the "competent authorities."

Tourists from Ukraine

After the massive floods in Nepal, the fate of 56 Ukrainian citizens remained unknown a month after the tragedy. They were not included in the confirmed lists of victims as of September 26. Meanwhile, Ukrainian police opened criminal proceedings concerning 49 people. In these cases, samples were collected to create DNA profiles.

Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says