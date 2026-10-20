Neither in the energy sector nor in heat supply — the government has responded to fake reports about the introduction of a "state of emergency"

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has not introduced a state of emergency in the energy sector, heating supply, or any other sphere. Reports to this effect spread by anonymous Telegram channels are untrue, UNN reports, citing the government press service.

In fact, the government appointed heads of operations to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. Now specific ministers are responsible for eliminating the consequences in the energy, heating and water supply, and communications sectors. Going forward, their joint work will be coordinated by a joint headquarters - the statement said.

The government said that this is an organizational decision: it determines who is responsible for restoration and how actions are coordinated. It introduces no new restrictions for people.

Energy infrastructure in 7 regions came under Russian attack - where outages are occurring