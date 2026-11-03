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Almost one billion euros — how much Ukraine needs to support the energy sector and repair the Chornobyl NPP confinement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3842 views

Ukraine needs €450 million to support the energy sector and €500 million to repair the Chornobyl NPP confinement. The facility was damaged by a Russian drone.

Almost one billion euros — how much Ukraine needs to support the energy sector and repair the Chornobyl NPP confinement
Photo: Ukrenergo

Ukraine needs another €450 million to support the energy sector, of which €100 million is for cables. Another €500 million is needed to repair the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a meeting with ambassadors of the G7, EU and NB8 countries, where the current situation and reforms in Ukraine’s energy sector were discussed, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, Russia has intensified its attacks on our energy infrastructure.  235 second-level protective structures effectively shield key energy facilities. Over the past six months, a single instance of a ballistic missile striking a protected facility has been recorded. About 20,000 specialists are involved in restoration work. Communities have received more than 8,000 tonnes of equipment from hubs. All this makes it possible to restore facilities in days rather than months.

Nearly €800 million has been contributed to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund since the beginning of the year. We are grateful for this assistance. At the same time, we need another €450 million, of which €100 million is for cables. Another €500 million is needed to repair the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian drone. We are counting on support in securing the relevant funding 

- the minister said.

We would add

Shmyhal also briefed the ambassadors on energy-sector reforms: renewing the governing bodies of state-owned energy companies in accordance with OECD principles, modernizing the legal framework for integration with the EU, and developing renewable and decentralized generation. Ukraine has also begun the process of joining the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, which is an important step toward full membership in the Organization.

I am grateful to the ambassadors for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians during Russia’s attacks. We are grateful for your unwavering support. We are counting on continued assistance in strengthening our resilience ahead of winter, Shmyhal concluded.

Russia directed three drones at a substation critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant — Shmyhal03.11.26, 20:43 • 11879 views

Antonina Tumanova

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